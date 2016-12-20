Arjun Kapoor says Alia Bhatt is the best kisser

Actor Arjun Kapoor says his 2 States co-star actress Alia Bhatt is the best on screen kisser.

Kapoor was talking on an episode of actress Neha Dhupia’s audio chat show #NoFilterNeha.

When asked who would he choose as the best kisser on screen from actresses Parineeti Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone and Bhatt, Kapoor replied: “Alia Bhatt.”

When Dhupia probed further, he said: “Let me put it this way, I was pleasantly surprised. You know sometimes you feel it could be awkward with a person.”

The 31-year-old star says he had a “slight pre-conceived notion that she might be awkward”.

“Because we didn’t know each other when we started filming at all. And in the first 10 days, we had the scene in the dorm where we make out with each other which is under the shower and all. So I thought it might be awkward to get it right,” he added.

On the acting front, Kapoor is gearing up for his upcoming film Half Girlfriend, directed by Mohit Suri. The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor.

Bhatt, who was last seen on screen in Gauri Shinde’s Dear Zindagi starring superstar Shah Rukh Khan, will next be seen in Badrinath Ki Dulhania with actor Varun Dhawan.