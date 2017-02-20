Mobile
Arijit Singh feels lucky to get good songs

Singer gives credit to music directors

Image Credit: IANS
Mumbai: Singer Arijit Singh during the 9th Royal Stag Mirchi Music Awards in Mumbai on Feb 18, 2017. (Photo: IANS)
Tabloid
 

Playback singer Arijit Singh considers himself very lucky to get good songs.

“I am very fortunate that I get good songs. But more importantly, the songs are reaching people and they are liking it. The credit goes to the music directors, music producers and others. I am just delivering the best I can,” the singer said.

Singh was speaking at the Mirchi Music awards on February 18.

The singer said his favourite song of the year is Kaun Tujhe from the film MS Dhoni, which has been sung by Palak Muchhal.

When asked about his journey in Bollywood and if he encountered tough people along the way, the singer said, “There were not tough people but tough way yes. Ups and downs were always there and they will remain in the future too.”

