Arbaaz Khan is all about encouraging new talent

The actor will next be seen in Keshav Pinneriy’s ‘Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai’

Image Credit: IANS
Mumbai: Actor Arbaaz Khan arrives to attend Bollywood music composer A R Rahman's concert on May 19, 2016. (Photo: IANS)
Tabloid
 

Bollywood actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan said he is all for celebrating new talent in the movie industry.

Khan, who has produced three films under his Arbaaz Khan Productions banner, gave a break to directors like Abhinav Kashyap and Abhishek Dogra and also, singer Mamta Sharma.

“I am a true propagandist of new talent. From my first ever-produced film, I worked with new talent because I not only enjoy working with them, but they bring a certain new perspective on table and that is very important for me,” said Khan.

“Since I come from a film background, it helps me to make an assessment of a story and especially when it’s pitched for direction or production,” added the son of veteran writer Salim Khan.

Khan is playing a pivotal role in Keshhav Panneriy’s directorial venture Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai. He believes that in the creative business, instinct and gut feeling are important in decision making.

“It is important to have the confidence from the beginning on how the production house is mounting the film and how the director is planning to treat the story. Though there is no specific formula, the conviction should reflect.

“When Keshav came to me with the film, I not only looked at my character, but his conviction towards the film. So, I am pretty hopeful,” he said.

Starting his career in Bollywood with Abbas-Mustan’s directorial venture Daraar, Khan acted in various films such as Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Hello Brother, Garv: Pride and Honour, Malamaal Weekly, Dus Kahaniyaan and Fashion, before debuting as a producer in 2010 with Dabangg.

Dabangg not only turned out to be one of the most commercially successful films of that year, Khan received a National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

“As an actor, I understand what it takes to bring your frame of mind in a state to perform in front of the camera. Therefore, as a director and producer, I always take care of my cast and crew. I keep my actors in a conducive state of mind so that they can feel comfortable to perform,” he said.

The film, Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai, also featuring Ashutosh Rana, Himansh Kohli, Supriya Pathak, Manjari Fadnis, Rati Agnihotri and Prem Chopra, will release in India on March 3.

