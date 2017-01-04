Anurag Kashyap’s daughter makes documentary debut
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap has made her first documentary film.
Aaliyah, who recently modelled for a high street fashion portal, has made the documentary on girls’ education, for her school.
“My daughter’s first documentary project on education of girls for school,” tweeted Kashyap.
Aaliyah is Kashyap’s daughter with his first wife, Aarti Bajaj.
Kashyap and Bajaj, who is a film editor, married in 2003 and divorced in 2009. Kashyap later married actress Kalki Koechlin in 2011. They separated in 2015.
Kashyap is best known for his films such as Black Friday, Dev.D, Gangs of Wasseypur and Ugly.