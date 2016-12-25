Anupam Kher’s 500th film at Sundance film festival
Veteran actor Anupam Kher’s 500th film The Big Sick will have its world premiere at Sundance film festival on January 20.
Directed by Michael Showalter, the film is an American romantic comedy that also stars Oscar-winning actress Holly Hunter, Pakistani-American stand-up comedian Kumail Nanjiani, and actors Zoe Kazan and Ray Romano.
The 61-year-old star shared the news on Twitter.
“My 500th film The Big Sick selected for World Premier at Sundance Film Festival. Life’s best gift for the son of a clerk,” he wrote.
In another post he thanked the film’s producers, Judd Apatow and Barry Mendel.
“Judd Apatow and Barry Mendel for your love and faith. Congratulations for The Big Sick being selected at Sundance Film Festival.”
He continued, “It is such joy to be part of #TheBigSick and to have wonderful co-actors Holly Hunter, Ray Ramano, Zoe Kazan and my friend Kumailn. Jai Ho.”