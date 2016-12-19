Mobile
Anita Dongre on how Kate Middleton got her headlines

Indian designer was one of top Google searches of the year after the British royal wore her design

Image Credit: IANS
Anita Dongre
Tabloid
 

Designer Anita Dongre has credited Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton for a boost in global recognition. It was recently announced that Dongre is in Google’s official list of top searches for 2016.

Middleton wore an Anita Dongre ensemble for one of her trips to India in April.

“We’ve always had a global presence via e-commerce. But of course, Kate Middleton wearing an Anita Dongre dress got us a lot of global headlines. She is an iconic personality whose style is talked about and admired by women all over the world,” Dongre said.

The designer says the Google recognition is the cherry on top of a wonderful year.

“All of us at the House of Anita Dongre work hard and put in our best. It’s lovely when the year ends with such great news,” she added.

For the year to come, Dongre says she will continue to walk down the same path.

“I’m working like I do. With five brands from the House of Anita Dongre, there is always a lot to do. News... well, it just happens. And we’re glad that, for us, it has always been good news. We’re already geared up to start the new year with some great news that I can’t wait to share,” Dongre said.

Dongre is currently busy with the campaign shoot of the summer ‘17 collection.

So what are the trends that will rule in 2017?

“I think organic and sustainable clothing is the need of the hour and as a designer who strongly believes in this, reviving our handcrafted tradition is now getting larger and more focused and a movement,” Dongre said.

