Andrea Tarang joins campaign for women empowerment

Andrea Tariang

Actress Andrea Tariang, who featured in a key role in Pink, a movie that dealt with women’s rights, has continued her crusade for women empowerment off-screen by joining a campaign, Ab Samjhauta Nahin (No More Compromise).

The campaign, by ITC’s Vivel, is aimed at inspiring women to break free from the shackles of age-old societal mindsets.

At the recently concluded Kolkata Literary Meet, Tariang got together with women authors, journalists, and singer Vidya Shah for a special recitation of a version of Rabindranath Tagore’s poem Where The Mind Is Without Fear.

Other members who are part of the initiative include authors Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni, Volga, Vaidehi, Paramita Sathpathy, and Priyanka Mukherjee, activist Ruchira Gupta and journalists Rana Ayyub and Sagarika Ghose.

They recited the poem, asking daughters to awaken to a world where they need to put a stop to compromising and to uncondition themselves and their inner spirit, read a statement.

For the campaign, the last line of the poem has been tweaked: “Into that heaven of freedom, Daughter (instead of my Father), let my country awake”.