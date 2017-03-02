Mobile
Amitabh Bachchan’s: Equal share for kids

Proponent of gender equality says he will stand by his beliefs

Image Credit: Twitter
Tabloid
 

Amitabh Bachchan, who has always rooted for gender equality, says his will reflects his beliefs.

Bachchan on Thursday shared a photograph of himself holding a card, which read: “When I die, my assets will be equally shared between my daughter and my son... Gender equality... We are equal.”

The 74-year-old thespian captioned the image: “We are equal... And gender equality... The picture says it all.”

Bachchan, a United Nations Ambassador for Girl Child, shared the same image on his official blog, and wrote: “The office of the public servants that promote various campaigns are keen for this... And so I do it... Though talking about it and exhibiting its plea is hesitating for me”.

On the film front, the actor is gearing up for the release of the third installment of the Sarkar franchise, where he will reprise the role of Subhash Nagre. The film, directed by Ram Gopal Varma, also stars Jackie Shroff, Yami Gautam, Amit Sadh and Manoj Bajpayee.

