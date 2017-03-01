Amitabh Bachchan, Jackie Shroff look fierce in ‘Sarkar 3’ poster

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Amitabh Bachchan, Jackie Shroff look fierce in ‘Sarkar 3’ poster

The third instalment in the Ram Gopal Varma-directed series is expected to release in India on April 7

Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan and veteran actor Jackie Shroff look intense in the poster of filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma’s upcoming film Sarkar 3.

The poster features lead actors Bachchan, Yami Gautam, Shroff, Manoj Bajpayee and Amit Sadh.

Mujhe jo sahi lagta hai main karta hoon... Ye poster sahi hai [I do what I feel is right. This poster feels right]. Sarkar 3. It takes a lot to last three times over,” Bachchan captioned the poster.

Presented by Eros International and produced by Allumbra Entertainment, Wave Cinemas and AB Corp, Sarkar 3 is the third film in Varma’s Sarkar series.

The first film, which released in 2005, is set in the world of Indian politics. Its sequel Sarkar Raj hit the screens in 2008.

Sarkar 3 will see Bachchan reprising his role as Subhash Nagre. The film will also feature Rohini Hattangadi, Ronit Roy and Bharat Dabholkar. The film is expected to release in India on April 7.

More from Bollywood

tags from this story

India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Amitabh Bachchan
follow this tag on MGNAmitabh Bachchan

filed under

Life&StyleCelebrityDesi NewsBollywood

tags

India
follow this tag on MGN
Amitabh Bachchan
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Bollywood

Vegetarian Rajkummar Rao eats meat for ‘Trapped’

Leisure Gallery

Saturday Snapshots: Being part of the picture

Leisure Videos

PlayAventura Nature Adventure Park extreme circut
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

End of passenger minibuses in UAE?

End of passenger minibuses in UAE?

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Saudi King's luggage: 2 limos, 2 elevators

Saudi King's luggage: 2 limos, 2 elevators