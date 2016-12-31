Amitabh Bachchan disappoints fans in Dehradun
Actor Amitabh Bachchan’s fans in Dehradun were disappointed when the actor, who is visiting the city, stayed cooped up in his hotel.
The 74-year-old actor is staying in Hotel Ananda.
The Pink actor is accompanied by his family and friends Anil Ambani and his wife, Tina Ambani, and according to hotel management no meet-and-greet sessions have been planned.
Bachchan stayed in the hotel and spent some time out on the hotel’s grounds with his group.
The actor’s booking at the hotel, located 17km from Rishikesh, is until January 2.