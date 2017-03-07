Mobile
Amit Sadh walks the ramp at IBFW

The fashion week, held in Goa, concludes on Wednesday

Image Credit: IANS
Amit Sadh
Tabloid
 

Bollywood actor Amit Sadh looked handsome in an all-white suit as he walked the ramp for Mumbai-based designer Amrose D’souza in Panaji, Goa.

The 33-year-old actor, who was welcomed with loud cheers and whistles, wore a white printed suit for the fourth edition of India Beach Fashion Week 2017 (IBFW) on Monday evening.

“I am wearing a white coloured outfit and what I like about it is that it’s very comfortable... The fabric feels really good on me yet I think it has the stoutness,” said Sadh.

“I have always liked Amit in his movies...he’s a fun person and has a really good personality. I thought he would be the right one to carry out the suit,” said D’Souza about her showstopper.

D’Souza showcased a menswear collection, which consisted of coats, jackets, shorts and suits in neutral, limes, blues and whites.

Talking about her creation, the designer said, “I have been travelling and I have brought that in and kind of done this collection. That’s why I call this the wanderlust collection.”

The three-day fashion event, which started on Monday, will conclude on Wednesday. Designer Suneet Varma will bring the curtains down on the gala.

