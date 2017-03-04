Amazon launches Bollywood movie channel

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Amazon launches Bollywood movie channel

Heera will offer a large library of hit films as well as TV programmes

Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

Amazon.com Inc is creating a paid video channel called Heera for fans of Indian movies, shows and kids’ programming, the latest addition to the online retailer’s growing crop of niche and premium online TV networks as its media ambitions grow.

Heera will offer a large library of hit Bollywood films, including Sultan starring Salman Khan, and Fan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, as well as TV programmes. Customers who subscribe to Amazon Prime, the $99-a-year (Dh363.5) service that includes free two-day delivery and a deep reservoir of US TV shows and movies for streaming, can add Heera for less than $5 a month, the company said.

The company uses streaming movies and TV shows to entice more customers to subscribe to Prime, whose users spend significantly more money shopping. Amazon funded the production of original series like Transparent and The Man in the High Castle to garner attention for the service, and just received its first Academy Awards for the movies The Salesman and Manchester by the Sea, which will appear on the service later this year.

In late 2015, Seattle-based Amazon began offering paid channels people could add on to Prime, like Showtime and Starz. It now has more than 100 partner channels, including HBO Now. Amazon created Anime Strike, its first internally developed channel, in January. Heera is the second.

With these channels, customers can create their own version of a cable package instead of having to accept dozens or hundreds of channels selected by a cable provider. They still can’t get live sports or news, but that may change soon, as Amazon has bid for rights to live sporting events.

Amazon now offers a video service all around the world, including in the UAE and India, where it has invested in local programming. Heera, with programming made in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Marathi and Bengali, will only be available to Prime members in the US, at least initially.

More from Bollywood

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Shah Rukh Khan
follow this tag on MGNShah Rukh Khan
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Salman Khan
follow this tag on MGNSalman Khan

filed under

Life&StyleCelebrityDesi NewsBollywood

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
United States
follow this tag on MGN
Shah Rukh Khan
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
Salman Khan
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan on Karan Johar’s fatherhood

Leisure Gallery

Sonam, Anushka and Alia in Bollywood celebwatch

Leisure Videos

PlayFashion icon Sonam Kapoor in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Pictured: Trump holds tie together with tape

Pictured: Trump holds tie together with tape

8 ways to save money on petrol

8 ways to save money on petrol

North Korea fires 4 missiles towards Japan

North Korea fires 4 missiles towards Japan

Kerala nuns on the run in sex abuse case

Kerala nuns on the run in sex abuse case

Marine Corps rocked by nude-photo scandal

Marine Corps rocked by nude-photo scandal