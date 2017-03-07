Alia Bhatt to walk India fashion week ramp

Alia Bhatt

Actress Alia Bhatt will take to the ramp to showcase a creation by designer Namrata Joshipura at the Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn-Winter 2017.

Bhatt will be the showstopper for Joshipura’s show.

“This is the first time I am walking the ramp for Maybelline New York and I am super excited to finally be doing this. We’re definitely going to create some drama at fashion week and what better way to do it than with some gorgeous make-up,” Bhatt said in a statement.

“I’ve already had lengthy conversations with team Maybelline on the final look for the show and I can’t wait to make this happen,” she added.

Pooja Sahgal, General Manager of Maybelline New York - India, said Bhatt is the right choice as showstopper as she “has carved her own niche in the industry and is an extremely successful and versatile actor, with a dynamic personality”.

The actress has starred in a number of hit films such as Highway, Udta Punjab and 2 States.

The fashion extravaganza will be held from March 15 to 18.