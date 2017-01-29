Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan on ‘Koffee With Karan’

Actors Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan will be guests in the fifth season of filmmaker Karan Johar’s popular talk show Koffee With Karan.

Dhawan on Friday took to Twitter to share a few photographs of himself along with Johar and Bhatt from the set.

Dhawan and Bhatt, who made their Bollywood debut in Johar’s film Student Of The Year, will appear on the show to promote their upcoming film Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya.

This will be the second time the two will be seen appearing on the show. Bhatt appeared on the first episode of the fifth season of the popular TV show along with superstar Shah Rukh Khan, while Dhawan came along with actor Arjun Kapoor.