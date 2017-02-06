Akshay Kumar presents ‘Naam Shabana’ poster

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Akshay Kumar presents ‘Naam Shabana’ poster

Actress Taapsee Pannu can be seen flaunting her action skills in the poster

Image Credit: Supplied
Tabloid
 

Action star Akshay Kumar presented the first poster of Naam Shabana on Sunday.

Actress Taapsee Pannu can be seen flaunting her action skills in the poster that also features Anupam Kher and Manoj Bajpayee.

Kumar, who stars in the forthcoming film as well, tweeted: “Shabana reminds me of a quote, ‘The only time a woman is helpless is when her nail polish is drying!’ Sharing the Naam Shabana poster, more soon.”

Naam Shabana is a spin-off based on Pannu’s character in 2015 film Baby, based on undercover agents who prevented terrorist attacks from taking place in India.

The new movie is about how she became an undercover agent.

The trailer of the movie is set to come out on February 10 and the film is slated to release in India on March 31.

More from Bollywood

tags from this story

India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Akshay Kumar
follow this tag on MGNAkshay Kumar

filed under

Life&StyleCelebrityDesi NewsBollywood

tags

India
follow this tag on MGN
Akshay Kumar
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Bollywood

Akshay Kumar gives his verdict on ‘Jolly LLB 2’

Leisure Gallery

Resort brings cheer to displaced Iraqis

Leisure Videos

PlayAventura Nature Adventure Park extreme circut
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

88,770 faulty iPhone 6s batteries in UAE

88,770 faulty iPhone 6s batteries in UAE

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

Expats complain about limited Insurance cover

Expats complain about limited Insurance cover

Revealed: Where to find jobs in UAE today

Revealed: Where to find jobs in UAE today

Rent one-bed apartments at Dh45,000 or less

Rent one-bed apartments at Dh45,000 or less

Dh1.2b claims for Dubai hotel fire cleared

Dh1.2b claims for Dubai hotel fire cleared