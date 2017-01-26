Akshay Kumar is all for director’s orders

Indian Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar attends the 'Umang Mumbai Police Show 2017 in Mumbai on January 21, 2017./ AFP / STRINGER

Prolific Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar says he’s happy to follow a director’s lead.

“I don’t prepare myself for any role. I think my directors prepare more than me. I believe that I would not be able to compete with my director’s preparation because he is doing one film a year while I am doing more. Therefore, my common sense says that I only follow his preparation of the role for me. I don’t act smart in front of my director,” he said at the press conference of Jolly LLB 2 on Wednesday .

In the forthcoming film, Kumar plays a lawyer. The Khiladi star said director Subhash Kapoor had all the case files and a clear idea of what a courtroom should look like.

“Everything was prepared. I just followed what he said and make sure I excel in that. That’s the only preparation I did,” he added.

The courtroom comedy-drama revolves around a struggling lawyer who wants to pursue his dream of becoming famous.

The 49-year-old expressed that people haven’t lost faith in the judiciary but are disappointed due to the delay justice meted out.

“Actually the problem lies in the time taken [to resolve a case]. But lawyers and judges are giving their level best. Math says there are more than 3 crore [30 million] cases, which are pending because there are only 21,000 judges,” he said.

The film stars Kumar, Huma Qureshi, Saurabh Shukla and Annu Kapoor in pivotal roles. The sequel to 2013 film Jolly LLB, which had Arshad Warsi in the titular role, is scheduled to release on February 10.