Akshay Kumar fights corruption in ‘Jolly LLB 2’ trailer
Akshay Kumar on Monday released the trailer for his upcoming courtroom comedy Jolly LLB 2. The actor looks promising as a lawyer while he tackles the corrupt with some comical elements.
Like its first part, Jolly LLB, which featured actor Arshad Warsi in the title role, Jolly LLB 2 promises to be an entertainer that sheds light on courtroom proceedings.
The film, directed by Subhash Kapoor, also features actors Huma Qureshi and Annu Kapoor.
Actor Saurabh Shukla, who won the National Film Award for best supporting actor in Jolly LLB, has also returned for the sequel.
Released in 2013, Jolly LLB revolved around the life of lawyer Jagdish Tyagi, also known as Jolly, and his attempt to get justice for six wage earners in the face of corruption. It won the National Film Award for best feature film in Hindi.