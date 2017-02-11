Mobile
Akashdeep Saigal wants his TV comeback to be perfect

Actor takes an interest in the details to ensure his success

Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

Actor Akashdeep Saigal, who is returning to the small screen after four years with the TV show Sher-E-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh, says he wants his comeback to be perfect.

“I’m returning to the television industry after four years and so, I am getting into the details of everything. I am very passionate about my craft and would want my comeback to be perfect. Hence, whatever is in my control, I would like to have my input in it,” Saigal said in a statement.

He plays antagonist Pir Muhammad in the Life OK show, and is involved in everything from the costumes to the dialogues.

