Aditya Roy Kapur wants to change things up

Actor Aditya Roy Kapur

Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur says he wants to experiment with various roles and even genres of films.

Kapur has mostly acted in romantic films such as Aashiqui 2, Dawaat-e-Ishq and Fitoor, and will do so again in upcoming film OK Jaanu.

“I would love to experiment with different genres of films. I know that right now I have the image of a romantic hero, but I want to do an action and comedy... I am open to it,” he said.

Talking about OK Jaanu, in which he is paired with Shraddha Kapoor, Kapur said: “When it comes to OK Jaanu, I think though I’ve played a lover in my earlier films, none of them were light-hearted... like this. So I think people will get to see a different side.”

Starting his career as a video jockey, Kapur made his debut in Bollywood with London Dreams in 2009. He got his first big break as a lead actor in 2013 with Aashiqui 2.

After a hit film like Aashiqui 2, the actor has been doing just one film a year. Why is he keeping a slow pace?

“I think I have to say yes to more scripts, maybe. I think I am too choosy about my scripts and always look for a perfect one,” he said.

Directed by Shaad Ali, OK Jaanu will release in the UAE on January 12.