Aditya Roy Kapur has become thick-skinned about rumours

Aditya Roy Kapur

Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapoor says he is now immune to gossip about him dating his female co-stars.

“Now [that] I have been in the industry for quite some time, I feel these things will be written about you all the time. I am thick-skinned to these things. Most things I don’t read and whatever I read doesn’t really affect me,” Kapoor said.

During the making of Aashiqui 2, reports emerged of the growing fondness between him and Shraddha Kapoor. Later, gossip mills linked Kapoor to his Fitoor co-star, Katrina Kaif.

“I don’t want to waste my time trying to control these things as my life will become a vicious circle,” he said.

Kapoor, however, says that initially when he was linked to Shraddha, it used to bother him.

“We know each other and between the two of us we know the truth. We don’t bring it [up] now [but] earlier we used to talk about it. You can’t let it affect you so much,” Kapoor said.

The 31-year-old Dawaat-E-Ishq actor thinks gossip is part and parcel of the film industry.

“I think most of the actors face this. They are linked with every co-star they work with,” he said.

The TV presenter-turned-actor is now looking forward to the release of Ok Jaanu, in which he is paired opposite Shraddha.