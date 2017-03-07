Mobile
Aditi Rao Hydari is all praise for Ranveer Singh

The two actors share screen time in Sanjay Lee Bhansali’s upcoming film, ‘Padmavati’

Image Credit: AFP
Ranveer Singh
Tabloid
 

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari says it was great to work with Ranveer Singh in Padmavati because he gives his co-stars “space and encouragement”.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the period drama features Singh as Alauddin Khilji, while Hydari plays his wife, Kamala Devi.

“Ranveer is amazing. I love his energy. He is just a ball of affection. He is really amazing to work with. He gives you space and encouragement,” said Hydari.

Singh and Hydari previously worked together on a skit with director Shaad Ali and Saroj Khan for a festival in Paris.

“We worked together in Paris when we were jobless. We performed an act which was choreographed by Saroj Khan and directed by Shaad Ali. We often talk about that,” said Hydari.

Though she has an interesting line-up of films this year such as Mani Ratnam’s Tamil movie Kaatru Veliyidai and Omung Kumar’s Bhoomi, Hydari thinks it would be presumptuous of her to say that she is in the best phase of her career right now.

“I would rather like my work to speak for itself. I strive for challenging experiences, I strive to work with directors who challenge me and that’s what I am doing right now. And that’s what my dream is. I hope I keep doing better. I don’t want to be complacent ever,” she said.

Hydari, 30, says she had an incredible experience working with filmmakers like Ratnam and Bhansali as “their passion for cinema and the way of telling stories is phenomenal.”

“I had wished to work with both Mani sir and Sanjay sir and it came true. I hope I get to work with Mani sir again. When you work with directors like them, you get addicted. The experience of working with them is incredible, it moves you as an actor,” she says.

