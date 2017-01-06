Acclaimed Indian actor Om Puri dies aged 66

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Acclaimed Indian actor Om Puri dies aged 66

Veteran actor, well-known abroad for his role in hit movie 'Gandhi', suffered a heart attack Friday

  • Om Puri in West is West
    Om Puri in a still from 'West is West', one of his many roles that brought the movie star to internatiImage Credit: GN Archives
  • Actor Om PuriImage Credit: IANS
  • (FILES) This file photograph taken on September 3, 2014, shows Indian Bollywood actor Om Puri waving as he attImage Credit: AFP
  • Bollywood actor Om Puri Image Credit: IANS
  • Bollywood actor Om PuriImage Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
 

Mumbai: Acclaimed Indian actor Om Puri, well-known for his role in hit movie Gandhi, died aged 66 after suffering a heart attack Friday, reports said.

The Press Trust of India said Puri had died of a heart attack at his residence in Mumbai, the home of Bollywood.

Puri made his film debut in a Marathi-language movie Ghashiram Kotwal in the mid 1970s before going on to star in a number of major Hindi hits as well as, controversially, in some Pakistani movies.

Here's our last interview with Om Puri

He also appeared in a number of British films, most notably Richard Attenborough’s 1982 epic on the life of India’s independence movement leader Mahatma Gandhi, My Son the Fanatic, East Is East and The Parole Officer.

His other English language cinema credits include Charlie Wilson’s War, City of Joy, Wolf, The Ghost and the Darkness.

Puri starred opposite legendary British actress Helen Mirren in the 2014 film The Hundred Foot Journey.

Some of his most notable Indian films include Bhavni Bhavai, Sandgate, Ardh Satya, Mirch Masala, Dharavi, Aakrosh, Maachis, Yuva, Don, Agneepath and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Related Links

He was awarded the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award of India, for his services to the film industry.

Tributes poured in from the world of Bollywood as actors and directors woke to the news of his death.

“Sad & shocked to know that versatile actor Om Puri jee has expired due to heart attack early morning today. #RIP,” wrote his close friend and director Ashoke Pandit on Twitter.

“Seeing him lying on his bed looking so calm can’t believe that one of our greatest actors #OmPuri is no more. Deeply saddened & shocked,” tweeted actor Anupam Kher.

 

“The Prime Minister condoles the passing away of actor Om Puri & recalls his long career in theatre & films,” read a tweet on Indian leader Narendra Modi’s official Twitter account.

Born in Ambala, Haryana, in a Punjabi family, Puri graduated from the Film and Television Institute of India, Pune. He was also an alumnus of the 1973 class of National School of Drama, where Naseeruddin Shah was a co-student.

“We have lost very brilliant and talented actor it’s very big lost of our country and film industry rest and peace.@OmRajeshPuri,” tweeted Shah.

 

More from Bollywood

tags from this story

India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Narendra Modi
follow this tag on MGNNarendra Modi
Twitter
follow this tag on MGNTwitter

filed under

Life&StyleCelebrityDesi NewsBollywood

tags

India
follow this tag on MGN
Narendra Modi
follow this tag on MGN
Twitter
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Bollywood

‘Dangal’ now highest-grossing Hindi film

Leisure Gallery

UAE top 10 movie countdown

Leisure Videos

PlayAamir Khan promotes 'Dangal' in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

Two women saved from burning car

Two women saved from burning car

Huge hospital bill for frail newborn and mum

Huge hospital bill for frail newborn and mum

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Horror video of moment Florida gunman shoots

Horror video of moment Florida gunman shoots

Death sentences upheld in killing of UAE officer

Death sentences upheld in killing of UAE officer