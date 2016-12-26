Mobile
Accident on the set of ‘Padmavati’, one dead

Painter working on set of Sanjay Leela Bhansali epic falls off scaffolding in tragic event

Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

A painter has died on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming movie Padmavati.

The 34-year-old was working on a set under construction in Film City, Mumbai, where he fell off the scaffolding when he was climbing down for his lunch break. Despite all efforts, he could not be saved, a press release said.

“What took place was extremely unfortunate and completely unforeseen. We are making every effort to facilitate everything with the authorities. Our support and prayers are with the family of the deceased,” said Shobha Sant, CEO, Bhansali Productions.

The victim, Mukesh Dakia, a resident of Moracha Pada in Aarey Colony, Mumbai, was rushed to Kokilaben Hospital, but was declared dead on arrival on Saturday.

“The sets of Padmavati are completely equipped with the best security measures, this includes workers wearing belts, helmets and harness, despite all of this, no one could foresee such a rare occurrence and unfortunate accident,” Amit Ray, the art director of the film said.

A senior police official of the Aarey Police Station said that a case has been registered in this regard and investigation is underway.

Deepika Padukone, the lead actress of the film, expressed grief over Dakia’s death.

“Shocked and saddened by the news. May his soul rest in peace and my most sincere condolences to his family,” she tweeted.

Also starring Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, Padmavati is expected to release in November next year.

