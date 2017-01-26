AbRam wants to be in all of Shah Rukh’s pictures

Actor Shah Rukh Khan says his son, AbRam, wants in on all his pictures.

The 51-year-old actor adds AbRam has gotten used to his retinue.

“Everybody is kind to him, including the media. He is used to being with my team and me, because he has been hanging out with me so much this year. We went to Imtiaz Ali’s films for two-three months. So, he has gotten used to everyone around me. He waves out to everyone,” Khan said in an interview.

Talking about a recent anecdote while he was returning from Dubai, the actor said AbRam wanted to be part of every picture that was taken of his father.

“I was at the airport, had to get back from Dubai and there were lots of people taking pictures with me. So, I said, ‘let me stand here, finish the pictures and board the plane’, and he wanted to be part of every picture.

“Halfway through, Ravi [the bodyguard] just took him away but he got so disturbed. He said, ‘You’re not allowing to me take pictures’. He speaks a lot. He has also been giving me lowdown on demonetisation now,” the actor says.

Khan recently travelled to Delhi from Mumbai by a train for the promotion of his latest release Raees.

The actor, who took a train journey “after years”, said it would’ve been wonderful to bring AbRam along.

“I don’t know how inconvenient it would be but I would love to have taken AbRam. He has never been on a train, he is full of fun. He doesn’t give me trouble.”