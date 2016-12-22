Aamir Khan to host special ‘Dangal’ screening

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan

Actors Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan could not make it to the special screening of Aamir Khan’s Dangal in Mumbai, but he’s offered to host another show for them.

The film, out in the UAE on December 22, was screened for an A-list audience, including its subjects, wrestlers Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters.

“I have messaged to Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan that whenever they would like to watch the film...as they are busy with their work. So, whenever they would like to watch it, we would definitely host a special screening,” Khan said.

The screening was also attended by celebrities like Sachin Tendulkar, Raj Thackeray, Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Ashutosh Gowariker.

“Sachin Tendulkar and Raj Thackeray loved the film. We are happy that our hard work, especially Nitesh Tiwari’s story and direction...people are enjoying it,” said Khan.

The biopic stars Khan as Mahavir Singh Phogat. The movie is based on the wrestler’s struggle to empower and encourage his daughters to become world renowned wrestlers.

“In India, especially Haryana, there is a lot of gender discrimination. When people will watch Dangal, their mindset will change. Parents who don’t respect girl child should watch this movie and learn from it and raise their girls the way I have raised them,” said Mahavir Singh Phogat.