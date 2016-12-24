Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’ earns praise from Bollywood

Popular Bollywood celebrities such as Salman Khan, Juhi Chawla and Sonakshi Sinha have lauded actor Aamir Khan’s latest sports-drama Dangal, calling it “perfect”.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Dangal, out in the UAE now, is based on a true story and chronicles the journey of a father who trains his daughters to wrestle.

In the film, Khan plays Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former national champion who, much to the disapproval of his wife and his whole village, trained his daughters Geeta and Babita in the sport.

Here is what celebrities have said on Twitter:

Salman Khan: “My family saw Dangal and thought it was a much better film than Sultan. Love you personally Aamir but hate you professionally!”

Juhi Chawla: “Shabash! [Well done] Can’t stop thinking what a superlative film — Dangal — Aamir has made, the risks he has taken and dedication he has put in”.

Sonakshi Sinha: “You make the wait for all your films so totally worth it Aamir Khan! Kudos to you and team Dangal for this absolute gem! What a film.”

Aanand L. Rai: Saw Dangal. It’s original, real, spirited and Indian. Take a bow Nitesh Tiwari. Aamir Khan makes me feel proud to be part of film fraternity.

Bhumi Pednekar: Loved Dangal. Performances, dialogues, story and the cast, everything is beyond brilliant. Nitesh Tiwari, Aamir Khan sir and the girls.

Arshad Warsi: Dangal is perfection in every department of filmmaking. This film will stay in my heart for a long time. Superb casting of brilliant actors.

Swara Bhaskar: Dangal fab work by all the girls. Aamir Khan respect for the calibre and class to keep the star out and giving all characters and roles their due.

Ayushmann Khurrana: Dangal is such a free-flowing piece of cinema. Leaves you motivated and inspired. It’s a classic! Hail Aamir Khan.”