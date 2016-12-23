Aamir Khan’s brother returns to acting

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan during the promotion of his film 'Dangal' in Lucknow on December 15. His brother Faissal Khan will star in 'Danger', releasing next year.

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s brother Faissal Khan’s horror thriller Danger will release in India next year. “This is an out and out Faissal Khan’s film as he has put in a lot of hard work into it,” said director of the film Faisal Saif. “The audience will see a total new Faissal Khan in Danger, which they will never forget. The film will hit the screen on August 3, 2017, which also happens to be Faissal Khan’s birthday.” Danger is inspired by the true story of a Gaya, Bihar, hotelier who brutally killed people and used the meat to serve others. Khan plays a Gujarati stockbroker in the film who gets trapped in this hotel along with his wife, played by Vedita Pratap Singh. Kavita Radheshyam plays the negative lead in the film.