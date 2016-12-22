Aamir Khan asks distributors to not hike ‘Dangal’ ticket prices
Bollywood star Aamir Khan has appealed to distributors of his much-awaited film Dangal to ensure that cinema houses don’t hike their ticket prices, which happens during big releases.
According to a press release, Khan is keen to control ticket pricing for Dangal.
Dangal is a film that should reach the masses and he has taken maximum efforts to make sure that the film reaches the heartland, said the press release.
Also, the 51-year-old star is campaigning to get the sports drama to be tax-free.
“I want this film to reach more and more people. I have requested theatre owners not to increase the ticket prices. Its good if the film is declared as tax-free. The audience benefits if the film is tax-free. We have applied in 12 states for making it tax-free,” said Khan.
Wherever the film becomes tax-free, he has asked the distributors to ensure that the cinema chains pass on the entire benefit to the end consumer.
Dangal is a sports biopic on the life of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his Olympic medallist daughters Geeta and Babita Phogat.
The film is now playing in UAE cinemas.