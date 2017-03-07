Mobile
Ayyan Ali leaves Pakistan after no-fly ban lifted

Former top model-singer was fighting a case to have her name removed from Exit Control List

Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

Model-turned-singer Ayyan Ali left Pakistan on March 2 a day after the Ministry of Interior lifted a no-fly ban on her.

According to a photo circulated on social media, the model was seen making a victory sign aboard a Dubai-bound flight.

Ali was put on an Exit Control List in 2015 after she was caught with $506,000 (Dh1.8 million) at the airport on her way to Dubai.

The Interior Ministry issued an official notification saying Ali’s name has been removed from the list in accordance with the Supreme Court’s verdict from January 30.

According to the apex court’s verdict, model Ayyan Ali is free to travel abroad.

The Supreme Court had upheld the earlier verdict from the Sindh High Court (SHC), which announced the decision to remove Ali’s name from the ECL, on January 19.

In its decision, the SHC had stated that the Interior Ministry had maliciously put Ali’s name on the ECL.

In November 2015, Ayyan pleaded guilty when she was indicted for attempting to smuggle the money out of Pakistan.

She was stopped at Islamabad’s Benazir Bhutto International Airport on March 14, 2015, before reportedly boarding a flight to Dubai. She was arrested on charges of money laundering after customs officials recovered the money from her luggage.

