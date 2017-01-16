Mobile
Atif Aslam stops concert to rescue woman

Singer had noticed a crowd harassing the audience member while he was performing

Image Credit:
TAB 150910 SONU NIGAM- A Concert of Atif Aslam and Sonu Nigam at Dubai World Photo-Arshad Ali
Tabloid
 

Pakistani singer Atif Aslam paused his concert mid-way in Karachi to rescue a woman in the audience who was being harassed.

He was performing at the Karachi Eat 2017 event on Saturday night, Geo news reported.

Aslam took the stage after 1am and half way through it, he noticed a crowd reportedly harassing a woman in the front row.

He walked up to the edge of the stage and said: “Have you never seen a girl before?”

“Your mother or sister could be here as well,” added the Tere Sang Yaara singer.

Karachi was once a regular venue for concerts by both local and international stars. However, over the years, such events have become few and far between.

The concert also featured veteran singer, Abida Parveen, who followed Aslam.

Aslam then called security and asked them to help out. Bouncers helped the woman up on the stage and escorted her to safety.

Earlier, a number of people on social media criticised Karachi Eat organisers for declared the festival a family-only event.

The organisers have yet to comment on the incident.

