Atif Aslam rocks Lahore with ‘Ji Le Har Pal’

Atif Aslam

Pakistani singer Atif Aslam has sung a new promotional song for a popular soft drink brand.

Aslam unveiled the track, called Ji Le Har Pal (Live Each Moment), at a Pepsi event in Lahore.

“I have always believed that life is too short to be lived in neutral and that we need to savour every moment of life to the fullest... The mantra of Ji Le Har Pal is a perfect manifestation of my belief system and defines a purpose in life, [which is] to unlock the excitement of life in every moment. The anthem is not just a song but an inspiration for the youth that I have written and composed from the heart,” he said at the event.

“We are enthusiastic about our collaboration with Atif Aslam and together we are proud to present the biggest anthem of the year Ji Le Har Pal. It’s all about living in the moment and enjoying life, despite challenges,” the brand’s team said.