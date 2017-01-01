All about who discovered Pakistan’s chaiwala

"Everything matched so perfectly -- his eyes to the colour of the shirt he was wearing. It was a perfect scene," says Jiah Ali, the photographer.

Pakistani photographer, Jiah Ali, who captured Arshad Khan’s image had no idea that a random picture would create such a stir. tabloid! caught up with her over e-mail about that Pakistan’s hot chaiwala picture that launched thousands of admiring messages and remarks on the social media.

After her image of Khan making tea was uploaded on her Instagram account in October, the chaiwala’s life has transformed and he has been innundated with modelling offers and film projects ... Gulf News tabloid! catches up Jiah Ali:

Q: What propelled you to take a picture of Arshad Khan and did you expect him to be such an overnight sensation?

A: It was a very random picture taken during a photowalk (a photographers’ meet-up) at a local flea market in Islamabad. I was taking a series of pictures, when I spotted Arshad busy making his tea and thought: ‘hmmm, thats a nice scene’. I simply took the image and I did not expect this at all. I was surprised when I saw my image go viral.

Q: What did you see in him that you thought you needed to take his picture?

A: The entire scene presented itself at that time. His look of concentration as he made the tea caught my eye, I took three or four pictures when he wasn’t looking up, but at the end I managed to capture that one image when he looked directly into the camera, and that’s when I saw his blue eyes. Everything matched so perfectly -- his eyes to the colour of the shirt he was wearing. It was a perfect scene.

Q: As a photographer and a creative person, do you think he will make it big as a star?

A: He has a nice face. However, he would need to work on his people skills and a bit on his physique if he’s planning to become a model or actor. I believe he is already working on it and I wish him luck for his future endeavours.