All about who discovered Pakistan’s chaiwala

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

All about who discovered Pakistan’s chaiwala

Gulf News tabloid! caught up with the photographer who clicked the iconic image of the tea vendor which went viral

Image Credit: Courtesy: Jiah Ali
"Everything matched so perfectly -- his eyes to the colour of the shirt he was wearing. It was a perfect scene," says Jiah Ali, the photographer.
Tabloid
 

Pakistani photographer, Jiah Ali, who captured Arshad Khan’s image had no idea that a random picture would create such a stir. tabloid! caught up with her over e-mail about that Pakistan’s hot chaiwala picture that launched thousands of admiring messages and remarks on the social media.

After her image of Khan making tea was uploaded on her Instagram account in October, the chaiwala’s life has transformed and he has been innundated with modelling offers and film projects ... Gulf News tabloid! catches up Jiah Ali:

Q: What propelled you to take a picture of Arshad Khan and did you expect him to be such an overnight sensation?

A: It was a very random picture taken during a photowalk (a photographers’ meet-up) at a local flea market in Islamabad. I was taking a series of pictures, when I spotted Arshad busy making his tea and thought: ‘hmmm, thats a nice scene’. I simply took the image and I did not expect this at all. I was surprised when I saw my image go viral.

Q: What did you see in him that you thought you needed to take his picture?

A: The entire scene presented itself at that time. His look of concentration as he made the tea caught my eye, I took three or four pictures when he wasn’t looking up, but at the end I managed to capture that one image when he looked directly into the camera, and that’s when I saw his blue eyes. Everything matched so perfectly -- his eyes to the colour of the shirt he was wearing. It was a perfect scene.

Q: As a photographer and a creative person, do you think he will make it big as a star?

A: He has a nice face. However, he would need to work on his people skills and a bit on his physique if he’s planning to become a model or actor. I believe he is already working on it and I wish him luck for his future endeavours.

More from Desi News

tags from this story

Narendra Modi
follow this tag on MGNNarendra Modi

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleCelebrityDesi News

tags

Narendra Modi
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Desi News

Nandita Das splits from husband Subodh Maskara

Life & Style Gallery

In pictures: Coldplay rocks NYE concert

Life & Style Videos

PlayQuincy Jones: Music pulls people together
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

Parents sentenced to death for killing toddler

Parents sentenced to death for killing toddler

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men