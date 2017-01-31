Ali Haider pays tribute to Junaid Jamshed

Junaid Jamshed

Popular Pakistani singer Ali Haider paid a tribute to the late musician-turned-evangelist Junaid Jamshed by reciting one of his naats, which are poems in praise of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).

Haider revived the memories by reciting Jamshed’s naat titled Mera Dil Badal De in a video on a social media website.

Haider, speaking about Jamshed’s death, said that he was still trying to digest the fact that his friend was no longer there.

“When we think of Junaid Jamshed, all this wealth, respect and fame seems like a lie. This world will come to an end and we are running after all these things,” the singer said.

Haider also said that he did not have the words to share his grief.

The singer said that Jamshed earned respect whether it was in showbiz or religious life. “This is why everyone speaks good of him even after his death,” he added.

Haider had a number of popular songs in the 1990s, the most notable being Purani Jeans, which appeared on his 1993 album Sandesa.