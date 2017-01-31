Ali Haider pays tribute to Junaid Jamshed

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Ali Haider pays tribute to Junaid Jamshed

The singer recited one of the late evangelist’s religious poetry to remember him

Image Credit: Supplied
Junaid Jamshed
Tabloid
 

Popular Pakistani singer Ali Haider paid a tribute to the late musician-turned-evangelist Junaid Jamshed by reciting one of his naats, which are poems in praise of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).

Haider revived the memories by reciting Jamshed’s naat titled Mera Dil Badal De in a video on a social media website.

Haider, speaking about Jamshed’s death, said that he was still trying to digest the fact that his friend was no longer there.

“When we think of Junaid Jamshed, all this wealth, respect and fame seems like a lie. This world will come to an end and we are running after all these things,” the singer said.

Haider also said that he did not have the words to share his grief.

The singer said that Jamshed earned respect whether it was in showbiz or religious life. “This is why everyone speaks good of him even after his death,” he added.

Haider had a number of popular songs in the 1990s, the most notable being Purani Jeans, which appeared on his 1993 album Sandesa.

More from Desi News

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleCelebrityDesi News

Also In Desi News

‘Raees’ crosses Rs1 billion mark

Life & Style Gallery

Pictures: Miss France crowned Miss Universe

Life & Style Videos

PlayMahira Khan on her Bollywood debut
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis