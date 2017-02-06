Adnan Siddiqui denies being granted Indian visa

Adnan Siddiqui

Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui has denied media reports that he is leaving for India to complete the production of his upcoming Bollywood movie Mom.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Siddiqui said that Indian media spread the news that he has been granted visa.

He said, “There is no truth in these reports, I have not been granted visa.”

Siddiqui is set to star alongside Bollywood actress Sridevi in Mom. He will her husband, and actress Sajjal Ali will play the role of his daughter.

The actor, commenting on the ban on Pakistani stars in India, said that it is necessary to understand that who has enforced that restriction. “It is not the government but it’s [the] Indian Film Producers Association who placed the ban,” Siddiqui said.

Speaking about Mom, Siddiqui said that he agreed to work in the film because of its script, seasoned co-stars, new style of direction and A.R. Rahman’s music score.