Legoland Water Park is now open in Dubai
Legoland Water Park, part of Dubai Parks and Resorts, has opened with 20 water slides and attractions this week. Part of the Legoland Park, which opened on October 31, it is the first water park in the Middle East aimed at children aged 2 to 12.
Attractions include the interactive Build-A-Raft River, where families customise their own raft using Lego soft bricks, before floating down a lazy river. The Red Rush is a family ride down a 312-foot-long curving track on an 11-foot in diameter half pipe. Other highlights include wave pools, Joker Soaker water playground and an abundance of water slides. The park also features a designated area for toddlers with four small slides and interactive Duplo animals and the Duplo Splash Safari.
Tickets start at Dh205 for children and seniors and Dh240 for adults. Go to legoland.ae