‘Underground’ season 2 reflects on state of US

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

‘Underground’ season 2 reflects on state of US

The series stars Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Aldis Hodges, Amirah Vann and Aisha Hinds

Image Credit: AP
Actor Aldis Hodge, who plays Noah on the television show Underground poses for a photo to Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Tabloid
 

As Underground starts its second season, it remains firmly rooted in history — but it also very much reflects on present-day American issues.

One of the show’s stars, Aldis Hodge, says the political commentary is unintentional by Underground co-creator Misha Green, who was highly critical of President Donald Trump during his candidacy, calling him “a racist and sexist.”

The series delves into the back story of the Underground Railroad. The second season, explores the divide in the US as the roots of the Civil War take hold.

“Call it a serendipitous coincidence,” said Hodge, who plays Noah, a blacksmith who helped fellow slaves escape. “It’s scary how the truth of 1858 still resonates so symmetrically to what we are going through today, especially in this political climate.”

Jurnee Smollett-Bell, who plays a free former slave named Rosalee, took a break while shooting a courtroom scene to reflect on the likenesses between the mid-19th century and today. As the second season begins, Rosalee is attempting to free Noah, her lover, from prison with the help of white abolitionist lawyer John Hawkes.

“John and I are going at it. I’m frustrated, because he believes in the system,” she said of the scene. “He believes in this justice system, but I told him ‘It’s actually unjust when it comes to someone like us, someone of colour.’ Then, I took a pause and reflected on the fact that I could literally be saying this exact same line to someone today in real life. The wounds of slavery are still not healed. Our ancestors went through so many obstacles. Our show calls us to action, and shows how they pushed through.”

The series stars Smollett-Bell, Hodges, Amirah Vann as Ernestine and Aisha Hinds as Harriet Tubman. The show is executive produced by Grammy-winning singer John Legend, who will guest star as runaway slave-turned-abolitionist Frederick Douglass.

This season’s storylines focus more on individual characters, Hodges said.

“We have our own independent journeys. First season, we were all running together. Now we’re all split up. We’re trying to get back with each other,” he said.

The show attempts to humanise Tubman.

“I had a tremendous amount of reverence for her. But I didn’t know how she moved her fingers, or what she sounded like or how she walked,” said Hinds, who has appeared in Under the Dome and Detroit 1-8-7. ‘’So I just inhaled all this literature. As an actor, I was pushed to the edge of myself.”

Tubman serves as a mentor to the timid Rosalee who eventually becomes more courageous as both travel to slave states to help others escape.

“There’s a theme this season,” Smollett-Bell said. “This season we’re asking what you are. Are you a citizen or a solider? Where do you stand on the battlefield? Are you going to be a bystander, sit on the sidelines or pick up the fight and rise up?”

Vann hopes the show’s narrative can inspire viewers.

“Our ancestors were bold,” she said. “They found a way, so we have no excuse today. This is an exciting time to make change. Our skills were called on to show how America was built. I hope this inspires people in the right way.”

More from Television

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump

filed under

GulfNewsLeisureTelevision

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Television

Schumer’s ‘Leather Special’ review: Not funny

Leisure Gallery

What's new at UAE cinemas this week

Leisure Videos

PlayFashion icon Sonam Kapoor in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

New baggage rules from today

New baggage rules from today

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE