‘Saturday Night Live’ ratings soar, thanks to Trump

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

‘Saturday Night Live’ ratings soar, thanks to Trump

Last weekend’s episode of the show had 10.8 million viewers

Image Credit: NBC
Alec Baldwin as President Donald Trump on “Saturday Night Live.”
Tabloid
 

NBC’s comedy institution Saturday Night Live (SNL) reached its largest audience since 2011 with last weekend’s episode hosted by President Trump impersonator Alec Baldwin and featuring the return of Melissa McCarthy portraying White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

The show reached 10.8 million viewers, the Nielsen company said. To put that in perspective, the late-night show had a bigger audience than all but four prime-time programmes on TV last week. Among younger viewers, only the Grammys had better ratings.

The viewership estimate is only a portion of their audience; it doesn’t count millions of people who recorded the programme for later viewing or watched clips of its skits online.

McCarthy opened Saturday’s show with her Spicer portrayal and Baldwin, who has been host for a show-record 17 times, rolled out his version of Trump appearing on People’s Court. Kate McKinnon also did an impersonation of Trump aide Kellyanne Conway in a Fatal Attraction-type relationship with CNN’s Jake Tapper; she also impersonated Jeff Sessions and Elizabeth Warren.

It was the most-watched episode of SNL since January 8, 2011, a show that featured Jim Carrey and the Black Keys. SNL ratings generally jump during election years and fade - but interest in the Trump administration has kept the numbers high.

NBC wouldn’t put forth an executive to talk about its good fortune on Tuesday. James Andrew Miller, an author of an oral history of Saturday Night Live, noted how Trump’s tweets about the show have helped give it new life (he did not offer a Twitter critique on last weekend’s show). There have been reports that NBC is also mulling a prime-time edition of the show’s Weekend Update segment.

“Even if he’s not tweeting about it, they know that someone in the White House is paying attention to it, and I think that increases the currency of the show,” Miller said.

Trump has helped other comics, too. HBO’s John Oliver returned Sunday from a three-month hiatus to his best ratings for a season premiere. For the second straight week, CBS’ Stephen Colbert, who has concentrated on pointed political comedy in recent months, beat NBC’s usually dominant Tonight show in viewership, Nielsen said.

The Grammys were the biggest TV event during the past week, reaching 26 million viewers for its biggest audience since 2014.

CBS easily won the week in prime time, averaging 10.3 million viewers. ABC had 5.1 million viewers, NBC had 4.5 million, Fox had 3.1 million, Univision had 1.9 million, the CW had 1.6 million, Telemundo had 1.5 million and ION Television had 1.3 million.

Fox News Channel was the week’s most popular cable network, averaging 2.89 million viewers. HGTV had 1.666 million, AMC had 1.665 million, USA had 1.59 million and MSNBC had 1.4 million.

ABC’s World News Tonight topped the evening newscasts with an average of 9.1 million viewers, NBC’s Nightly News had 9 million and the CBS Evening News had 7.5 million.

For the week of Febraury 6-12, the top 10 prime-time shows, their networks and viewerships: Grammy Awards, CBS, 26.07 million; NCIS, CBS, 15.57 million; The Big Bang Theory, CBS, 14.15 million; The Walking Dead, AMC, 12 million; Bull, CBS, 10.78 million; Blue Bloods, CBS, 10.65 million; Grammy Awards Red Carpet, CBS, 10.07 million; Hawaii Five-O, CBS, 9.86 million; This is Us, NBC, 9.57 million; NCIS: New Orleans, CBS, 9.01 million.

More from Television

tags from this story

Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
Twitter
follow this tag on MGNTwitter
United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States

filed under

GulfNewsLeisureTelevision

tags

Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
Twitter
follow this tag on MGN
United States
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Television

‘American Horror Story’ tackles 2016 US election

Leisure Gallery

Snapshots: A walk with children

Leisure Videos

PlayAventura Nature Adventure Park extreme circut
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa