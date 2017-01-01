Mobile
Ryan Seacrest gets stuck in Times Square elevator, rescued

He posted short videos from the elevator on Twitter

Image Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Ryan Seacrest participates in the "American Idol" panel at the Fox Winter TCA on Friday, Jan. 15, 2016, Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Tabloid
 

TV host Ryan Seacrest says he and about five other people got stuck in a Times Square elevator before an appearance on ABC’s Good Morning America and were rescued by firefighters.

The host of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest was heading up to the crystal ball on Friday morning when the elevator got stuck. He posted short videos from the elevator on Twitter. The group made phone calls and joked about broadcasting from the space if necessary.

About 35 minutes after Seacrest’s initial post he sent a video of a grinning New York firefighter prying open the elevator doors to cheers. Seacrest and the others thanked the firefighters and walked out.

The annual show rings in the New Year among hundreds of thousands of Times Square revellers. 

