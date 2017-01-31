Mobile
Peter Capaldi to leave ‘Doctor Who’

Actor joined the hit BBC series in 2014 as the 12th actor to play the character

Image Credit: Supplied
Tabloid
 

The latest Doctor is out. Peter Capaldi, who joined the BBC’s Doctor Who back in 2014, will be stepping away from his fancy waistcoat and jacket and retiring from the role by the end of 2017.

Capaldi made the announcement on the BBC Radio 2 show. And the BBC has since confirmed the Twelfth Doctor’s departure with a statement from Capaldi himself.

“One of the greatest privileges of being Doctor Who is to see the world at its best,” Capaldi said in the statement. “From our brilliant crew and creative team working for the best broadcaster on the planet, to the viewers and fans whose endless creativity, generosity and inclusiveness points to a brighter future ahead. I can’t thank everyone enough. It’s been cosmic.”

The 2017 Doctor Who Christmas special will be Capaldi’s last episode. The Scottish actor (who kept his accent for his time on the series) took the reigns over from Matt Smith (the 11th Doctor), who coincidentally was the subject of a set of his own “will he return to Doctor Who” rumours that were quickly squashed by the actor himself.

However, it should be noted that the long-running rule of the British series has always been: “The doctor lies.”

filed under

GulfNewsLeisureTelevision

