New Netflix show ‘The OA’ is weird and wonderful

We’re more likely to remember the peak TV era for its quantity than its quality, looking back on these years as a period in which there was too much to watch that was pretty good and fairly intriguing, but often got more buzz than it deserved. It’s an embarrassment of riches, and, if and when some networks scale back (or disappear), I’ll also fondly remember peak TV as a period of weird television.

Weird TV, with its cryptic story lines, a fluid approach to narrative and a hopscotching sense of chronology, gets a whole lot more attention these days than the reliably linear dramas, in which a viewer can essentially take a story at its face value. The Night Of, HBO’s excellent crime miniseries, played it straight; the first season of Westworld, on the other hand, was appealingly weird. Using yarn and thumbtacks on a crazy bulletin board (a universal signifier of weird shows) you could start a few decades back with the original Twin Peaks and chart a course from The X-Files and Lost to the present-day weirdness bonanza of such shows as Netflix’s Sense8, Sundance TV’s Les Revenants, HBO’s The Leftovers and USA’s Mr Robot.

For some viewers, weirder is just better — especially if the plot seems to need their two cents to be truly interpreted and solved. Some of us get frustrated by stories that are deliberately opaque and presented as a Rubik’s Cube with all the stickers peeled off. We love a surprise twist, but we also ask that plots, dialogue and details respect the idea of forward momentum and just a few other laws of physics. We’re not preoccupied with what’s in the secret box, so much as we’re worried that you’re never going to open the secret box. Too many TV creators, preoccupied with their own weirdness, can make the opening of a secret box last several seasons.

But once in a while, weird is exactly the way to go — and that’s what brings me (elliptically, weirdly) to this review of Netflix’s The OA, a compellingly strange, eight-episode psychological thriller that the streaming service has more or less dropped on us without much advance notice.

Created by Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij, The OA stars Marling as Prairie, who disappeared from her Midwestern suburb as a teenager only to be found several years later after leaping off a bridge in the middle of traffic. Bruised and bearing cryptic scars on her back, Prairie is reunited with her adoptive parents (Scott Wilson and Alice Krige), who take her home. The most surprising thing about Prairie’s reappearance is that she was blind when she disappeared but at some point while she was gone regained her sight.

That description makes The OA sound like countless spooky-weird TV shows that never make it past a season or two. (Is it aliens? Is it a conspiracy? Is she a ghost? Is it a meaning-of-life story? In the past few years, TV audiences have seen it all come and go.) Very quickly, however, The OA’s story veers backward down a wholly unexpected path, telling us the story of Prairie’s girlhood as the daughter of a Russian oligarch. Having survived a near-death experience, she was shuttled off to America, where she was eventually adopted and named Prairie.

The near-death experience (aka the “NDE”) is what’s key here. In a style that’s almost folkloric in feel, Prairie returns from the beyond with insight in place of eyesight; as a young woman she unfortunately falls prey to an obsessed researcher (Jason Isaacs) who imprisons her in a remote underground laboratory with four other people (including Brooklyn’s Emory Cohen), who have each had their own NDE.

Flashing between Prairie’s captivity and her uneasy freedom, The OA unfolds like premium catnip for the Netflix viewer who cannot quit until it’s over. With her angelic beauty and puzzling personality, Prairie befriends a disparate group of four teenagers at the local high school, plus a melancholic teacher (Phyllis Smith from The Office), each enduring his or her own kind of pain. They begin meeting each night, Breakfast Club-style, in a half-built McMansion, where Prairie divulges her amazing story and asks for their help in performing a ritual that may or may not open an interdimensional portal.

Weird, weird and triple-weird. Yet, in Marling and Batmanglij’s hands, The OA is consistently bewildering and suspenseful. The performances, particularly from Smith and Krige, verge on a heartbreaking believability and emotional depth that the weirdest TV series struggle to convey.

Still, what works so well for The OA in the first half is not enough to overcome its weaknesses in later episodes. Certain scenes conjure the silliest movement exercises of a college drama class, and the final episode makes an overreaching and corny attempt at a big finish. And once again, a weird TV show only partially opens its secret box (tactically, I suppose, in hopes of another season). When it was over, I went back to my notes in search of some sort of theme (the afterlife? Trust?) or a telling line or two of dialogue. But it turned out I had watched eight hours and not written a single word about it, except the show’s title.

That’s the true allure of weird TV. When it’s this good, it takes hold of you and pulls you under. You may not be sure of what you just watched, but it sticks in your head for quite some time.

Don’t miss it!

The OA (eight episodes) is now streaming on Netflix.