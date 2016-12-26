Mobile
Neha Dhupia back for season 2 of ‘#NoFilterNeha’

The actress says the credit for the show’s success goes to the audience and celebrity guests

Image Credit: IANS
Mumbai: Actress Neha Dhupia during the Lakme Fashion Week Winter Festive 2016, in Mumbai, on Aug 24, 2016. (Photo: IANS)
Tabloid
 

Neha Dhupia’s chat show #NoFilterNeha has seen a host of Bollywood celebrities bare their souls and the actress says season two is on the cards.

The audio show airs on the radio website Saavn.

“If everything goes as planned, there’s definitely a season two. And it’s not going to be a long wait,” Dhupia said.

The actress says the credit for the show’s success goes to the audience and guests.

“The guests who agreed to come on my first season weren’t aware of anything except that they had to come and sit and talk to me in a locked room for one hour. It was a battle of wits and I’m glad that I lost to each one of them,” she said.

Asked who her favourite guest was, Dhupia said it was unfair for her to choose because “came with different stories.”

“Kangana [Ranaut] and Sonam [Kapoor], people I didn’t know I just called them and they showed up, which is amazing. Arjun [Kapoor] was only in the country for ten hours in four months, and he made time for me. Ranbir [Kapoor], Karan [Johar], Farah [Khan] were just... open book[s].

“There was Kareena [Kapoor Khan]. She spoke about everything. We discussed baby names as well. So I have to say that all in all it’s hard to point one person down.”

