Marvel’s ‘Legion’ has the X factor

The letter “x” appears as a visual element throughout Legion, Noah Hawley’s new FX series, turning up in windowpanes and furniture designs, and most prominently in the letter “o” of its title.

It’s a nod to the mutant X-Gene that empowers the show’s lead character, David Haller (played by Dan Stevens), a man who, after years of being told he was schizophrenic, discovers that he possesses formidable telepathic abilities.

It’s also a reference to the X-Men, the long-running Marvel comics series about misfit mutant heroes and villains, which has spawned the Fox motion-picture franchise and 10 films since 2000.

Legion, which makes its debut on Wednesday has its roots in a lesser-known X-Men character and represents the first live-action television effort to come from the comics since the mid-1990s. But if diehard fans are expecting to see familiar costumed characters and Wolverine popping his trademark adamantine claws in the early episodes, Lauren Shuler Donner, the longtime X-Men producer, has a message for them.

“Tough noogies,” Donner said. “It’s not that, and it’s not going to be that.”

For Hawley, the creator of Fargo, FX’s Emmy Award-winning adaptation of the Joel and Ethan Coen film, Legion comes less from a specific desire to tell a story about a comic-book superhero than one about memory, identity and perception.

The characters of Legion, Hawley said, “have been told there’s something wrong with them and that what they can do is bad — they have to find ways to redefine themselves and say, ‘My weakness is my strength.’”

Legion is different from the well-known shared-universe approach to storytelling seen in Fox’s X-Men movies, as well as Marvel’s films like The Avengers and its Netflix shows like Daredevil and Jessica Jones, where characters’ lives and adventures intersect.

Though Legion is made from the DNA of X-Men, it exists in a universe that looks and feels distinct from those movies and — at its outset, anyway — does not put its established characters and recognisable iconography in the foreground. There are no obvious heroes or villains and no clear quest for the main character beyond figuring out who he is.

“We want to be very, very different,” Donner said. “There’s no way that anybody would watch Legion and go, ‘Ugh, I saw that already.’”

More than 20 years ago, Donner (who has also produced films like St. Elmo’s Fire and Any Given Sunday) optioned the rights for X-Men. That deal, she said, contained “the whole toy chest,” with more than 100 characters.

But in a cultural landscape relatively unaccustomed to superhero films, the first X-Men, released in 2000, kept its focus on core characters like Wolverine (Hugh Jackman), Professor X (Patrick Stewart) and Magneto (Ian McKellen).

There have since been two trilogies of X-Men movies, three Wolverine films (including Logan, this March) and Deadpool released by Fox — not to mention a superhero resurgence led by Marvel’s films and shows, DC’s new movies and its interconnected CW programs, among many others.

Hawley was ambivalent at first when asked if he was interested in doing his own X-Men series.

In a typical TV adaptation of a comic, Hawley said, “They say, ‘Let’s take Issues 113 through 120 and call that season one.’”

He added, “You can never really deliver the exact story that people read and loved, so you’re setting yourself up for disappointment.”

Though Donner and her colleagues approached Hawley with some specific X-pitches (they declined to describe them), Hawley said he instead wanted to tell “a more existential story — what is it really like to have these abilities?”

That led them to the character of Legion, introduced in the comics in the 1980s as the son of Professor X and a powerful mutant with a multiple-personality disorder.

The premise was grounded enough in the world of the X-Men, while focusing on a character who is never entirely sure of his perceptions of reality, allowing Hawley to establish a heightened, dreamlike aesthetic that recalls shows like Twin Peaks and Hannibal.

Stevens, a star of Downton Abbey, said he is often asked if he might play a superhero character — “When are you going to put on a cape and do a thing?” he said — and taking on a comic-book series without wearing tights or spandex felt oddly liberating.

The depiction on Legion of a character with a possible mental illness was unlike any Stevens said he had seen before. “People always assume that madness is, you’re in one mode that is normal, quote-unquote, and then everything else is craaaaazy,” he said, “and it’s all very neatly flagged.”

“I just don’t see it like that,” he said. “He has to be present for all the possible realities that are occurring around him.”

Not that Stevens could offer his co-stars (who include Rachel Keller, Aubrey Plaza and Jean Smart) deeper insight about Hawley’s recursive storyline, which revisits and rewrites its own history.

“A lot of the other cast members were looking to me like, ‘You’ve been to the mountaintop — what did the prophet say?’” he said. “Particularly in those first few episodes, David’s not supposed to know what the hell is going on. I’m like, ‘I’m just David, let me do my thing.’”

Marvel, which is also a producer on Legion, acknowledged that it took a more abstract, elusive approach to storytelling than is seen on, say, its Netflix shows or ABC’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., but welcomed Hawley’s vision.

“Our name is on it, but we want all of our shows to have a different flavour to them,” said Jeph Loeb, Marvel’s head of television.

Legion also allows Hawley the flexibility to create his own characters.

Knowing, for example, that he would need a mutant who could take David back into his own memories, Hawley said, “You often get into trouble when you take an existing character and want to use it in an unorthodox way.

“Rather than search the X-Men canon to see if there was such a thing, I just invented a character that allowed me the freedom to do whatever I needed to do.”

Hawley was intentionally vague about whether Legion would ever connect directly with the X-Men movies.

He compared the show to his Fargo series, which only gradually introduced elements from the film, after viewers had seen several episodes focused on an original story. (Marvel’s Loeb said simply, “Stay tuned.”)

The Fox network has already ordered its own series pilot set in the world of X-Men’s mutants (written by Matt Nix, the creator of Burn Notice, and directed by Bryan Singer), and Marvel hopes to create more shows for FX.

Hawley said his own abilities are already taxed to their maximum. He is working in Calgary, Alberta, on a third season of Fargo, while starting to puzzle out what a second season of Legion might look like.

“I think you’re either wired for multitasking, or you’re not,” he said. “That said, I’m pushing the limits of it.”

He added, “If I had a superpower, it would be the ability to create more hours in the day.”

