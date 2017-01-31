‘Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger’ gets lead actors

Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger, a one-time comic book that is set to become a TV series on Freeform, has found its lead actors in former Disney Channel star and Hollywood Records recording artist Olivia Holt and Aubrey Joseph, who was last seen in the HBO hit The Night Of.

The duo will star as Tandy Bowen, who goes by the name Dagger, and Tyrone Johnson, or Cloak. The characters have the powers of light (Dagger) and darkness (Cloak) and have been portrayed throughout the comic book series as romantically linked.

Cloak and Dagger first appeared in Peter Parker, the Spectacular Spider-Man #64 in March of 1982. The duo then went on to their own series for a number of years, but never settled in for a particularly long run.

“The characters of Tandy and Tyrone have always stood out to me ever since I first met them in the pages of Marvel comics when I was a boy. When Olivia and Aubrey read for the roles, these characters leapt off the page. We’re so excited to see what these talented young actors bring to the Marvel Universe,” show runner and executive producer Joe Pokaski said on Marvel.com.

The series is scheduled to premiere in 2018.