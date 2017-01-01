‘M.A.S.H.’ star William Christopher dies at 84

FILE- IN this Oct. 22, 1981, file photo, Jamie Farr, left, plugs his ears, as cast members of the "M*A*S*H" television series cast from front left, Harry Morgan, Loretta Swit, William Christopher, and from back from left, Mike Farrell Alan Alda and David Ogden Stiers celebrate during a party on the set of the popular CBS program in Los Angeles. Christopher died Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. He was 84. (AP Photo/Huynh, File)

M.A.S.H. star William Christopher has died. He was 84. Christopher’s agent Robert Malcom said the actor died at 5.10am. Saturday at his home in Pasadena, California. He said that Christopher’s wife says her husband died peacefully. Malcom said Christopher was diagnosed with cancer more than a year ago and had been in hospice since the beginning of the week. He is survived by his wife, Barbara, and his two sons. Christopher is best known for the role of Father Francis Mulcahy on M.A.S.H., the 1970s TV show set during the Korean War.