Julia Roberts to star in TV series for the first time

Actress to play main character in new show based on Maria Semple’s novel ‘Today Will Be Different’

Image Credit: AP
Julia Roberts
Tabloid
 

Julia Roberts is set to star in her first-ever TV series.

The Hollywood Reporter says Roberts will star in a limited series based on Maria Semple’s novel Today Will Be Different. Roberts will star as the book’s main character, Eleanor Flood.

Semple tells the magazine she’s giddy “Eleanor Flood will be brought to life by Julia Roberts.”

Roberts also is set to produce the series. No network for the project has been announced.

Roberts has done numerous guest appearances on various TV series over the years, but this project would be her first in a regular role.

