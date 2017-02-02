Mobile
Jon Stewart dresses as Trump, criticizes ‘vindictive chaos’

The former ‘Daily Show’ host appeared on Tuesday night’s ‘Late Show’

Image Credit: AP
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert with guests Josh Groban, Rachael Ray, musical performance by Japandroids and surprise guest John Stewart for Tuesday January 31st Taping. Pictured left to right: John Stewart and Stephen Colbert. Photo: Michele Crowe/CBS ÃÂ©2017. CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved
Tabloid
 

Jon Stewart has stopped by former Comedy Central colleague Stephen Colbert’s show to needle one of his favorite targets, President Donald Trump.

The former Daily Show host appeared on Tuesday night’s Late Show dressed as the Republican. He wore a suit with an overly-long red power tie and mocked Trump’s hair by wearing a stuffed animal on his head.

Stewart mocked Trump’s flurry of executive orders by reading faux proclamations from the president, including demanding China immediately send the U.S. the Great Wall in order to secure the Mexican border.

Stewart turned more serious at the end of the bit, saying the country has never faced what he called Trump’s “purposeful, vindictive chaos” before.

Stewart is an executive producer of the Late Show.

