Jimmy Fallon donates $100K to fund art at old school

FILE - In this May 12, 2014 file photo, "The Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon attends the NBC Network 2014 Upfront presentation at the Javits Center in New York. Fallons told The Associated Press Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, that he donated $100,000 to his high school alma mater, Saugerties High School in upstate New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Jimmy Fallon has donated $100,000 (Dh367,300) to help fund the art programme at the high school he attended, with some of the money going toward the school’s TV studio. The host of NBC’s Tonight Show is a 1992 graduate of Saugerties High School in upstate New York. Fallon says in a statement that he’s glad to be able to give something back. He adds: “And if anyone there wants to return the favor with a statue of me or something, I’m totally cool with that, too.” While there’s no word on a statue, district Superintendent Seth Turner thanked Fallon for the gift and joked that he’s willing to completely eliminate Fallon’s disciplinary record in return.