Jim Gaffigan and David Thewlis join ‘Fargo’ Season 3

The third season will follow the true-crime misadventures that rise from a sibling rivalry

  • Jim GaffiganImage Credit: Supplied
  • David ThewlisImage Credit: Supplied
Tabloid
 

More details have emerged about the third season of the acclaimed FX series Fargo, which is set to begin filming in January.

In a natural bit of casting for the series’ Minnesota roots, Midwestern-raised comic Jim Gaffigan will join the cast as a police deputy. He joins Harry Potter veteran David Thewlis and Michael Stuhlbarg of the Coen Brothers’ film A Serious Man as the newest announced members of the cast, which includes Ewan McGregor, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Carrie Coon.

In keeping with the vaguely quirky universe established by series creator Noah Hawley and its Coen Brothers-adjacent source material, the third season will follow the true-crime misadventures that rise from a sibling rivalry between the yet-to-be-cast Parking Lot King of Minnesota and his younger brother (portrayed by McGregor). Complications and, based on the series’ first two seasons, violence ensue.

The announcement also marks a return to TV for Gaffigan, who co-created and starred in two seasons of The Jim Gaffigan Show on TV Land before ending the series this year.

