J.J. Abrams and Hulu will explore Stephen King’s ‘Castle Rock’

After exploring 1960s alternate America, Stephen King and J.J. Abrams are teaming up again at Hulu to poke around a place familiar to King fans.

The parties behind the limited series 11.22.63, which revisits the Kennedy assassination, are joining forces for Castle Rock, an anthology series set in the fictional Maine town that has been the setting for several King stories.

Castle Rock is featured in The Dead Zone, Cujo, The Body — on which the film Stand By Me was based — and other novels and short stories, and is portrayed as a kind of all-American town unsettled by King’s supernatural events.

Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions made the announcement via a teaser, which mainly just ticks off iconic places, people and things from King’s novels as the image morphs into a map of Maine.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show will “weave together characters and themes from those novels that use the Castle Rock location.”

The publication also said that Manhattan creator Sam Shaw will be involved in the series.

Castle Rock, which serves as a kind of retort to Netflix’s similarly supernatural Stranger Things, does not yet have an air date or episode count.

Anthology series have gained currency in recent years with the likes of American Horror Story and Fargo, though it remains to be seen whether Castle Rock will include longer arcs like those shows or self-contained stories in the tradition of the anthology classic The Twilight Zone.