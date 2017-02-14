Hit TV shows and where they shoot

TV shows typically shoot in sets built in backlots and studios. But every once in a while, a series like Game of Thrones comes along and takes us right to the heart of a place — in this case, Northern Ireland.

For those keen to go on a pop culture tourism adventure, Gulf News tabloid! rounds up four hit TV shows and the real life spots they shot.

Westworld

Westworld’s coppery tones and dry desert landscapes are captured all around Utah in America, including Castle Valley, Fisher Valley and Dead Horse Point State Park. In the show, ‘guests’ are transported into a creepy, virtual reality arena via train. In reality, they’re driving down State Route 128. According to Conde Nast Traveler, this involves a train container attached to a flatbed truck.

Also: a 2,700-acre Paramount Ranch in California — once owned by Paramount, now belonging to the National Park Service — is used for Main Street scenes. It’s open to visitors who are even welcome to hike or bike here, if they’re feeling adventurous.

Sherlock

The most iconic location in the books, TV or movie, is obviously Sherlock’s home address, 221B Baker Street. Though the actual address exists in London, it’s been made into a Sherlock Holmes Museum. The show thus films exterior shots at 187 North Gower Street.

But for the most part, Sherlock films in Cardiff, Wales. When Sherlock (spoiler alert) faked his own death and Watson went to pay his respects, for instance, the show shot at Saint Woolos Cemetery in Newport.

Luke Cage

Luke Cage wants to give viewers the quintessential Harlem experience, according to showrunner Cheo Coker.

“Harlem, particularly Lenox, that’s the only place in the city where you see those wide boulevards. We really wanted to capture the colour, the rhythm of the streets, it’s so beautiful and unique up there,” he said.

The show features some recognisable spots around New York, too, such as The Apollo and Mount Olivet Baptist Church.

Stranger Things

A throwback to the ’80s, Stranger Things swept viewers away into a nostalgic, supernatural world. The show was set in Hawkins, Indiana, but it was actually shot in a small town near Atlanta, Georgia, called Jackson (population of 5,000). A lot of those famed forest scenes, however, took place in Stone Mountain Park and Bellwood Quarry, the latter of which was also used for The Walking Dead and The Hunger Games.