Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Hit TV shows and where they shoot

Pop culture tourism could take you to your favourite real life set

Tabloid
 

TV shows typically shoot in sets built in backlots and studios. But every once in a while, a series like Game of Thrones comes along and takes us right to the heart of a place — in this case, Northern Ireland.

For those keen to go on a pop culture tourism adventure, Gulf News tabloid! rounds up four hit TV shows and the real life spots they shot.

 

Westworld

Westworld’s coppery tones and dry desert landscapes are captured all around Utah in America, including Castle Valley, Fisher Valley and Dead Horse Point State Park. In the show, ‘guests’ are transported into a creepy, virtual reality arena via train. In reality, they’re driving down State Route 128. According to Conde Nast Traveler, this involves a train container attached to a flatbed truck.

Also: a 2,700-acre Paramount Ranch in California — once owned by Paramount, now belonging to the National Park Service — is used for Main Street scenes. It’s open to visitors who are even welcome to hike or bike here, if they’re feeling adventurous.

 

Sherlock

The most iconic location in the books, TV or movie, is obviously Sherlock’s home address, 221B Baker Street. Though the actual address exists in London, it’s been made into a Sherlock Holmes Museum. The show thus films exterior shots at 187 North Gower Street.

But for the most part, Sherlock films in Cardiff, Wales. When Sherlock (spoiler alert) faked his own death and Watson went to pay his respects, for instance, the show shot at Saint Woolos Cemetery in Newport.

 

Luke Cage

Luke Cage wants to give viewers the quintessential Harlem experience, according to showrunner Cheo Coker.

“Harlem, particularly Lenox, that’s the only place in the city where you see those wide boulevards. We really wanted to capture the colour, the rhythm of the streets, it’s so beautiful and unique up there,” he said.

The show features some recognisable spots around New York, too, such as The Apollo and Mount Olivet Baptist Church.

 

Stranger Things

A throwback to the ’80s, Stranger Things swept viewers away into a nostalgic, supernatural world. The show was set in Hawkins, Indiana, but it was actually shot in a small town near Atlanta, Georgia, called Jackson (population of 5,000). A lot of those famed forest scenes, however, took place in Stone Mountain Park and Bellwood Quarry, the latter of which was also used for The Walking Dead and The Hunger Games.

More from Television

filed under

GulfNewsLeisureTelevision
united kingdom

Also In Television

‘American Horror Story’ tackles 2016 US election

Leisure Gallery

Snapshots: A walk with children

Leisure Videos

PlayAventura Nature Adventure Park extreme circut
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa